Washington superPAC spends $1.1M on attack ads in 6th District race

ATLANTA - The Washington-based Congressional Leadership Fund superPAC is throwing some financial weight around in a local election.

The PAC kicked off the spending of $1.1 million in the Georgia 6th Congressional District special election to replace new Health and Human Service Secretary Tom Price.

The expenditure is tied to two ads, a 30-second and a 60-second ad, attacking 30-year-old Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff, a Capitol Hill staffer who grew up in the northern suburbs.

A former staffer for U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-4th, Lithonia), Ossoff has received endorsements from both Johnson and U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-5th, Atlanta).

The 6th District, which includes parts of North Fulton, DeKalb and Cobb Counties, has been a safe haven for Republicans for many years. Price enjoyed five terms there, and had already been re-elected to a sixth when he was tapped by President Donald Trump to become HHS Secretary. Current Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson spent two and a half terms in the district just before that, and before that, Newt Gingrich called the 6th District home going all the way back to 1978.

While that north suburban area has been safe for the GOP in the past, Donald Trump only carried the 6th District by a single percentage point -- 48 percent to Hillary Clinton's 47 percent. When you combine that with the sheer number of candidates in the race -- 11 Republicans, five Democrats and two independents -- and the amount of cash that Ossoff has raised so far, some $1.85 million, there is the very realistic possibility that Ossoff could change the direction of the 6th District.

This paints a very large bullseye on Ossoff's back as everyone looks forward to the free-for-all election on April 18. If no one clears the very large hurdle of 50 percent-plus-one-vote on that date, the largest two vote-getters will proceed to a runoff in June.

The final list of candidates for the 6th District race includes:

David Abroms (R)

Mohammad Ali Bhuiyan (R)

Keith Grawert (R)

Bob Gray (R)

Karen Handel (R)

Judson Hill (R)

Amy Kremer (R)

Bruce LeVell (R)

William Llop (R)

Dan Moody (R)

Kurt Wilson (R)

Alexander Hernandez (I)

Andre Pollard (I)

Ragin Edwards (D)

Richard Keatley (D)

Jon Ossoff (D)

Rebecca Quigg (D)

Ron Slotin (D)



