WATCH LIVE: Thousands participate in Women's March on Washington

An estimated 200,000 people are planning to crowd the streets of the nation’s capital a day after Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 45th president. But it's not the only march happening.
On Saturday, sister marches are planned for all 50 states and in 32 countries around the world, including some right here in Atlanta.
You can watch the D.C. event in the player below.
PHOTOS | Women's March on Washington
PHOTOS | Women's marches around the world
