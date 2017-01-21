WXIA
Close

WATCH LIVE: Thousands participate in Women's March on Washington

USA TODAY STAFF , WXIA 11:55 AM. EST January 21, 2017

An estimated 200,000 people are planning to crowd the streets of the nation’s capital a day after Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 45th president. But it's not the only march happening.

On Saturday, sister marches are planned for all 50 states and in 32 countries around the world, including some right here in Atlanta.

You can watch the D.C. event in the player below.

PHOTOS | Women's March on Washington

PHOTOS | Women's marches around the world

USA TODAY

WXIA

Women's March on Washington hopes to begin a movement

WXIA

Atlantans prepare for Saturday post-inauguration marches

WXIA

LIST: Women's March performers

WXIA

Local women to join D.C. march for social justice, women's equality

WXIA

Atlanta women's march organizers expect large turnout

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories