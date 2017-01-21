WATCH LIVE: Thousands participate in Women's March on Washington

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: Demonstrators arrive at U.S. Capital for the Women's March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Following the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States, the Womens March has spread to be a global march calling on all concerned citizens to stand up for equality, diversity and inclusion and for womens rights to be recognised around the world as human rights. (Photo by Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images) (Photo: Jessica Kourkounis, 2017 Getty Images)

An estimated 200,000 people are planning to crowd the streets of the nation’s capital a day after Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 45th president. But it's not the only march happening.

On Saturday, sister marches are planned for all 50 states and in 32 countries around the world, including some right here in Atlanta.

You can watch the D.C. event in the player below.

