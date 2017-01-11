Why Sasha Obama wasn't at her dad's farewell speech

Sasha Obama attends state dinner for Canada at the White House March 10, 2016 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Pool, Getty Images)

The Internet didn't see President Obama's youngest daughter at his farewell speech in Chicago Tuesday, and it's freaking out.

As Obama gave an emotional farewell address to the nation from his home turf, cameras cut to familiar faces in the front row.

Vice President Biden was there receiving shout outs from his bestie-in-chief. Oldest daughter, Malia Obama, was holding Michelle Obama's hand and wiping tears.

But. We. Don't. See. Sasha.

The Internet has some ideas on where she might be.

Where is Sasha you ask? That child is in her bed sleeping, she has school in the morning. Y'all know Michelle doesn't play lol — Itsloudinsidemyhead (@itsShirleyBIH) January 11, 2017

to those asking "where is Sasha" she probably at the White House setting home alone traps for Trump 😂 #imdown lol #ObamaFarewell — CB Imprintz (@CBImprintz) January 11, 2017

"Sorry, plans." - Sasha — Caro (@socarolinesays) January 11, 2017

Is Sasha the designated survivor? I miss her. #ObamaFarewell — Amy Spitalnick (@amyspitalnick) January 11, 2017

And what will the 44th president's legacy be after his farewell address?

After this amazing speech, we'll all be left remembering those three little words...



Where is Sasha??#ObamaFarewell — Robin Thede (@robinthede) January 11, 2017

But, we probably know thi sis true for the 15-year-old high-schoooler.

White House official tells NBC News Sasha Obama did not attend @POTUS farewell speech because she has an exam tomorrow morning #nbc4ny — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) January 11, 2017

Good luck, Sasha!

