Will corruption investigation impact Atlanta mayoral race?

A new 11Alive poll released on Tuesday gives us a closer look at the race for mayor in the city of Atlanta.

The numbers show Mary Norwood with a big lead over the field - 13 points ahead of Keisha Lance Bottoms.

City council president Ceasar Mitchell, who has raised the most money in the race, is in third. Former Atlanta Chief Financial Officer Peter Aman, former state senator Vincent Fort, city councilman Kwanza Hall and former city council president Cathy Woolard are all tied at 7 percent.

But with a potential scandal still swirling at city hall, there are questions over whether it could have an impact on the race.

It's a busy and uncertain time at Atlanta City Hall with the bribery scandal and federal investigation hanging overhead. With that in mind, as part of the poll, 11Alive asked another question.

Here it is:

How much of a role does the federal investigation into corruption in Atlanta have in your decision on who to vote for?

In total, 51 percent said a major role, 23 percent said a minor one, 18 percent said none at all and another 9 percent said they aren't sure.

The FBI is still investigating the city of Atlanta. The scandal centers on the rewarding of construction contracts to private businesses and contractors. One week prior, former chief purchasing officer Adam Smith pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in federal court. He accepted more than $30,000 cash from a construction vendor bidding for city contracts.

Construction contractor Elvin Mitchell is accused of bribing unnamed officials with more than $1 million in exchange for city contracts. Prosecutors said another contractor, Charles P. Richards, paid $185,000 to unnamed Atlanta officials in exchange for contracts.

Smith will be sentenced in January. He faces 5 years in prison. Meanwhile, Mayor Reed said the city of Atlanta continues to cooperate with the federal investigation.

