Will court avert deportation of noted immigrant?

ATLANTA (AP) - A federal judge in Georgia is considering whether to temporarily restore protection from deportation to a Mexican woman who became a well-known figure in the illegal immigration debate as a college student seven years ago.

Immigration authorities in early May terminated Jessica Colotl's protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman said the 29-year-old Colotl admitted guilt to a 2011 felony charge of making a false statement to a law enforcement officer.

Colotl's attorneys say she met a pretrial diversion program's terms, meaning she had no conviction. Government attorneys acknowledged that on Thursday but contended the agency has discretion on deportation cases.

Attorneys for Colotl disputed that, asking Judge Mark Cohen to temporarily restore her DACA status while the government considers renewal.

