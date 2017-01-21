WXIA
Women's March on Washington hopes to begin a movement

A D.C. Metro station is filled with people heading to the Women's March.

January 21, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC – Busloads of demonstrators from all over the nation arrived in Washington for Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington.

"We're really coming to Washington to say 'not on our watch,’” said organizer Tamika Mallory. “It won't happen. You want roll back our rights? You will not oppress us and we will stand up."

Their agenda is equal pay, abortion rights, the environment and immigration.

First on the agenda is a rally, then a march to the ellipse, just behind the White House. Celebrities Ashley Judd, Angela Davis, Gloria Steinem and Janelle Monae are among dozens of speakers planned.
 

