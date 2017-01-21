Women's March on Washington hopes to begin a movement

Demonstrators march past the US Capitol (L) on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women's march on January 21, 2017. Hundreds of thousands of protesters spearheaded by women's rights groups demonstrated across the US to send a defiant message to US President Donald Trump. / AFP / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JIM WATSON, This content is subject to copyright.)

WASHINGTON, DC – Busloads of demonstrators from all over the nation arrived in Washington for Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington.

"We're really coming to Washington to say 'not on our watch,’” said organizer Tamika Mallory. “It won't happen. You want roll back our rights? You will not oppress us and we will stand up."

Their agenda is equal pay, abortion rights, the environment and immigration.

First on the agenda is a rally, then a march to the ellipse, just behind the White House. Celebrities Ashley Judd, Angela Davis, Gloria Steinem and Janelle Monae are among dozens of speakers planned.



