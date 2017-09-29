Police detective shot in Polk County

Photo courtesy Kevin Myrick/Polk County Standard Journal

POLK COUNTY, Ga. -- A Polk County Police detective was shot on Friday, authorities confirm.

According to Polk County Sheriff Johnny Moats, authorities are still searching for the suspect in the shooting.

The Polk County Standard Journal reports that police from numerous agencies closed down access to Santa Claus Road.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials were called to the scene just before noon.

Stay with 11Alive for more details on this breaking news story. Make sure you refresh to have the latest details.

© 2017 WXIA-TV