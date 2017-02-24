Pope denounces Catholics who lead a 'double life'

Pope Francis on Thursday criticized Catholics leading a "double life," — those who proudly boast they are "very Catholic" yet fail to pay their workers a fair wage.
In his daily morning Mass, the pontiff denounced such hypocrisy, noting: "How many times have we heard — all of us, around the neighborhood and elsewhere — ‘but to be a Catholic like that, it’s better to be an atheist.’"
Speaking during an improvised homily at the Santa Mara, his Vatican residence, the pontiff commented on the day's gospel from
