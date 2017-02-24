WXIA
Pope denounces Catholics who lead a 'double life'

Suggesting it is better to be an atheist than one of "many" Catholics who he said lead a hypocritical double life, Pope Francis delivered another criticism of some members of his own Church on Thursday. USA TODAY

Doug Stanglin , USA TODAY

Pope Francis on Thursday criticized Catholics leading a "double life," — those who proudly boast they are "very Catholic" yet fail to pay their workers a fair wage.

In his daily morning Mass, the pontiff denounced such hypocrisy, noting: "How many times have we heard — all of us, around the neighborhood and elsewhere — ‘but to be a Catholic like that, it’s better to be an atheist.’"

Speaking during an improvised homily at the Santa Mara, his Vatican residence, the pontiff commented on the day's gospel from St. Mark in which Jesus warns about anyone who "causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin," according to a transcript from Vatican Radio, "Cut off your hand," "pluck (your eye) out," but do not "scandalize the little ones," meaning the just ones who believe in God, Francis said.

