Porsche collaborates with DeKalb STEM students

About 100 students from Peachtree Charter Middle School's STEM program were invited to Porsche Cars North America U.S. Headquarters to learn first-hand about automotive engineering design.

The students presented plans for their gravity cars to PCNA subject matter experts for feedback on design and functionality.

The visit was an important step on their path to the Georgia Gravity Games next month.

The Georgia Gravity Games is a state-wide competition that gives students a chance to race their gravity cars against other teams from across the state.

Peachtree Charter Middle School is located in Dunwoody. It's part of the DeKalb County School District.

© 2017 WXIA-TV