Three dead after SW Atlanta crash

ATLANTA, Ga – Three people were killed early Sunday morning when a car slammed into an electric pole and then a tree.

Police say the BMW MX6 sports model burst into flames after the crash. Debris was spread up to 200 feet from the site of the collision.

“Prior to the collision, a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the crash, passed an officer parked at a gas station on Campbellton Road,” according to an Atlanta police spokesperson “The officer stated the vehicle appeared to be traveling at excessive speeds.”

The names of the victims have not been released.

11Alive’s Deborah Tuff spoke to a Campbellton Road resident who said he was awakened around midnight by a loud explosion. He said he saw the car engulfed in flames.

Several power lines were downed in the crash. Utility crews had to cut power to several nearby homes while electrical lines were repaired.

