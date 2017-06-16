Pregnant homeless woman, child get help from community

CREDIT: KTHV

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) -- It’s a picture that shows a tough reality that’s getting a lot of attention on social media; a pregnant mom due at any moment is sleeping on the sidewalk with her 2-year-old daughter laying on her chest.

North Little Rock officer, Tommy Norman, said he found them while on patrol.

“I passed the sidewalk in the middle of my patrol area and then I see a baby stroller but I didn't see anyone lying next to the stroller,” he said. He turned around and saw Jessica laying on the ground with Kayla, “Kayla was laying asleep on Jessica’s chest and it's something I've never seen before”.

Jessica said when Officer Norman woke her up she didn’t know what to think.

“He woke us up and I was scared I was in trouble or something,” she said.

Officer Norman said he felt he had to help, so he took Jessica and Kayla to a hotel and shared the heartbreaking story on his Instagram. Soon after he posted their story, the support started rolling in from people from across the world. People started sending food and items for this soon to be family of three.

“It's amazing how many people have stepped up to make a difference to change this family's life. Hopefully this family now realizes how many people around the world love them,” said Norman.

Georgia Mjartan, Executive Director of Our House said there's more homeless families than may people think. She said there are 21,000 homeless children in the state of Arkansas every year and that the community needs to stand together and know how to help them.

“People ask me all the time what should we do when we see someone that's homeless? I tell them to know the resources in their city, know that Our House is out there and know the different programs that are out there. Five dollars is fine but give them five dollars and a resource of a place for them to go that cannot just change their life for a night but forever,” she said.

As for Jessica and Kayla, they're just happy to have a bed to sleep in and a chance to restart their life. Jessica has started filling out job applications and is hoping to hear back so she can provide a good life for Kayla and her soon to be baby boy, Xavier.

© 2017 KTHV-TV