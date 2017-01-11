President Obama's sweet shout out to his First Lady

TOPSHOT - US First Lady Michelle Obama (R) hus US President Barack Obama as daughter Malia looks on after the President delivered his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois on January 10, 2017. Barack Obama closes the book on his presidency, with a farewell speech in Chicago that will try to lift supporters shaken by Donald Trump's shock election. / AFP / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM, This content is subject to copyright.)

In his farewell speech to the nation, President Obama spent time thanking his wife, Michelle.

Towards the end of the speech at McCormick Place in Chicago, Obama paused before saying her full name "Michelle Lavaughn Robinson, girl of the Southside..." to which the room erupted in a standing ovation.

Obama continued saying, "For the past 25 years, you’ve been not only my wife and mother of my children, but my best friend. You took on a role you didn’t ask for and made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humor. You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody. And a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. You’ve made me proud. You’ve made the country proud."

The president was visibly emotional as was the rest of the first family in attendance. Obama then paid tribute to his daughters calling them smart and beautiful young women.

"Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion. You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad."

To read the entire transcript, click here.

