President Trump hurls more insults at 'Morning Joe' hosts on Saturday

WASHINGTON – President Trump isn’t done publicly insulting the hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

In a Saturday morning tweet, Trump called Joe Scarborough “crazy” and said Mika Brzezinski is “dumb as a rock.”

Yet, Trump said, they’re not bad people. “But their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad!” he tweeted.

Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

Trump’s comments came the day after Scarborough and Brzezinski questioned Trump’s mental and emotional fitness after he attacked them on Twitter Thursday.

Trump tweeted that “low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Pyscho Joe” insisted on joining him at Mar-a-Lago in December. Trump said Brzezinski was “bleeding badly from a face-lift” and “I said no!”

Those comments were roundly criticized, including by members of Trump’s own party.

Scarborough and Brzezinski responded Friday, both on their show and in an op-ed published in The Washington Post under the headline “Donald Trump is not well.”

And Scarborough said Friday that three top White House staffers previously told him President Trump could arrange to "spike" a negative story about him in the National Enquirer if Scarborough would call the president and apologize for his negative coverage of Trump.

In addition to insulting Scarborough and Brzezinski Saturday, Trump said veteran TV news anchor Greta Van Susteren was pushed out at MSNBC "because she refused to go along w/ `Trump hate!'"

Word is that @Greta Van Susteren was let go by her out of control bosses at @NBC & @Comcast because she refused to go along w/ 'Trump hate!' — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

Van Susteren announced on Twitter Thursday that she was no longer at the cable news channel where she hosted For the Record. Neither Van Susteren nor the network gave a reason for her departure.

Trump also went after CNN Saturday, saying he's pleased the network "has finally been exposed as #FakeNews and garbage journalism."

I am extremely pleased to see that @CNN has finally been exposed as #FakeNews and garbage journalism. It's about time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

© 2017 USATODAY.COM