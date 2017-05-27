President Trump wrapping up his first international trip on Saturday

NBC

President Trump wrapped up his final day of meetings at the G-7 summit in Sicily on Saturday.

He’s set to visit American troops at a Naval air station there before returning to Washington.

The president tweeted that he’ll make a final decision next week on whether the U.S. will stay in the Paris climate agreement.

President Trump resisted pressure at the summit from European leaders to stay in the agreement.

Nearly every nation that signed that 2015 accord, including six other G-7 members, has agreed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The trip has yielded largely positive headlines but now, the president and his team are bracing for fresh fallout from the Russia probe at home.



