Prince's first wife: I don't think he ever got over losing son

Prince's first wife, Mayte Garcia, sheds light on their four-year marriage and the loss of their only child in a book titled The Most Beautiful: My Life With Prince. It's due April 4, shortly before the first anniversary of the music icon's death on the 21st.

Their son Amiir, born Oct. 16, 1996, died six days later due to the rare genetic disorder Pfeiffer syndrome type 2, in which bones fuse early, preventing normal skeletal growth, especially those in the head, hands and feet. The disorder can cause the eyes to form outside the sockets or the hands and feet to appear webbed.

“I don’t think he ever got over it,” she told People in an interview published Wednesday. "I don’t know how anybody can get over it. I know I haven’t.”

Garcia, now 43, also revealed that Prince refused genetic testing on the fetus when complications arose during the pregnancy. When a doctor suggested she undergo an amniocentesis (a test in which a needle is injected into the womb to draw amniotic fluid for testing), he said, "No, we're not doing that."

She didn't specify whether it was because the procedure violated his religious beliefs or because it involves a risk of miscarriage. However, she noted that he did pray for the child's health when they got home from the appointment.

“Please, bless this child,” he implored. “We know you won’t allow this child to be harmed.”

Prince's stance didn't change even after an ultrasound revealed that the child might have other genetic anomalies, including a form of dwarfism. "And?" the singer asked. "I'm totally fine with that."

Garcia recalls she laughed at that one, noting, "Of all the possible outcomes that had been offered to us, this was the first one that didn’t terrify me.”

Amiir, whose name meant Prince in Arabic, was delivered via C-section. “I don’t know how to describe the look on my husband’s face. Pure joy ... And then they held the baby up to those harsh lights. The elation on my husband’s face turned to pure terror.”

