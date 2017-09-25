Protesters disrupt Senate hearing on health care bill that may be dead

WASHINGTON — The Republican bill to replace Obamacare appears all but dead in the Senate, but the chamber’s Finance Committee proceeded with a hearing on it anyway Monday afternoon.

As soon as the hearing began, disability rights advocates, many in wheelchairs, began chanting their opposition to Medicaid cuts, and Capitol Police struggled to remove them from the hearing room. Chairman Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, gaveled the hearing into recess for several minutes while order was restored.

"If the hearing is to devolve into a sideshow … there is absolutely no reason for us to be here,” Hatch said when he finally was able to start the hearing. “It hasn’t gotten here yet but it’s close." Chants from protesters could still be heard from outside the hearing room as lawmakers plowed on with their opening statements.

The committee is considering health care legislation by Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Bill Cassidy, R-La., Dean Heller, R-Nev., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

Graham and Cassidy both spoke in favor of their bill along with former Pennsylvania Republican senator Rick Santorum, who helped craft the legislation.

Cassidy acted as both a committee member and a witness. Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the panel, said he thought Cassidy should wear "just one hat."

“I think Sen. Cassidy ought to do what he wants to do, but I’ll make sure that he doesn’t ask questions of himself," Hatch responded.

“I am so sorry about this process, I would prefer hearings, a markup and Democrat co-sponsors," Cassidy said at the beginning of his testimony in response to Wyden, who had attacked Republicans for their process in his opening remarks.

Cassidy said he was forced to focus on a partisan approach to health care because he didn't get positive responses from his colleagues across the aisle. Last week, the chairman of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee pulled the plug on efforts for a bipartisan bill to stabilize the individual health insurance market. Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander said he and the committee's top Democrat, Washington Sen. Patty Murray, had been unable to reach a deal that could pass.

The Graham-Cassidy bill would keep most of the taxes that fund Obamacare in place but give the money to states in the form of block grants to craft their own health care insurance systems. It also would end in 2020 the expansion of the Medicaid program for low-income Americans that was part of the Affordable Care Act.

Graham and Cassidy’s updated version of their legislation, designed to bring onboard some holdouts, would change the funding model to give more grant money to states that didn’t expand Medicaid. The bill also added a provision that would give Hawaii and Alaska more money for traditional Medicaid matches; Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is still undecided.

Paul called the Graham-Cassidy bill a “fake repeal” that keeps most of Obamacare’s taxing and spending.

During a weekend meeting with President Trump, he pushed a compromise proposal that would narrow the focus of the bill. His proposal keep the expansion of health savings accounts and waivers for governors while capping entitlement spending.

“If they put those three things together in a bill, I’m for it,” he said. He later said, “To my mind, the compromise does not include the block grants.” The block grants have been pitched by the bill's sponsors as a centerpiece of the legislation because it gives states flexibility to design their own health systems.

An aide for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said that his opinion hadn't changed despite the updated bill. On Sunday, Cruz said that GOP leadership did not have his vote.

The hearing was an attempt to create a normal legislative process for a bill that critics say is being rushed through by GOP leaders to meet a Sept. 30 deadline. Republicans have until midnight Saturday to pass legislation under a budget procedure that allows them to approve bills with a simple 51-vote majority.

Most major legislation requires a 60-vote super-majority, meaning at least eight of the 48 Democratic senators must join all 52 Republican senators in supporting the bills. Democratic senators are united against the Graham-Cassidy proposal.

The lone hearing for the bill does not appear to be enough to assuage concerns from Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who announced Friday that he will oppose his party's latest attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare. McCain said the bill should have gone through the normal process of public hearings, debates and rewrites — a process that can take weeks or months.

“Health care reform legislation ought to be the product of regular order in the Senate," McCain said. "Committees of jurisdiction should mark up legislation with input from all committee members, and send their bill to the floor for debate and amendment."

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said Sunday on CBS' Face the Nation that one hearing "isn't even close to enough." Collins said on CNN that she can't imagine supporting the bill.

"It's very difficult for me to envision a scenario where I would end up voting for this bill," Collins said on CNN's State of the Union. "I have a number of serious reservations about it."

Republicans can afford to lose the votes of just two of their 52 GOP senators to pass the bill. Vice President Pence could break a 50-50 tie in favor of the legislation.

Collins, McCain and Murkowski were the three Republicans who voted against the last attempt to repeal Obamacare in July.

Collins said Sunday she worries that the legislation will hurt disabled children and low-income seniors who depend on Medicaid and people with pre-existing medical conditions. She said she would like to see the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee work on a bipartisan bill.

Contributing: Nicole Gaudiano

