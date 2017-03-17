Puppy shot dead at New Zealand airport so flights could continue

Grizz, a 10-month-old mixed breed training to be an airport bomb-sniffer, was shot by police at Auckland Airport. (Photo: BBC Twitter)

Police killed a loose 10-month-old dog Friday at a New Zealand airport because they were unable to catch him, according to reports.

Grizz, a mutt who was training to be a security sniffer, escaped a dog unit wagon at Auckland Airport Friday morning, Aviation Security Service spokesman Mike Richards told the BBC.

Runaway police dog blamed for "delaying flights", shot at Auckland airport. https://t.co/Luf4Iy19gw pic.twitter.com/X89h2xy52H — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 17, 2017

Handlers weren’t able to capture Grizz for three hours, delaying sixteen flights, a spokeswoman for Auckland Airport, Lisa Mulitalo, told Reuters.

The airport then instructed police to shoot the dog.

"This is not an outcome anyone wanted, and police were only asked to be involved as a last resort,” inspector Tracy Phillips told The New Zealand Herald.

Many are questioning why a tranquilizer gun wasn’t used. Auckland Zoo is about a 30-minute drive from the airport.

Unfortunately an Aviation Security dog was shot this morn @AKL_Airport staff had tried for 3 hours to catch it our thoughts are with handler — Auckland Airport (@AKL_Airport) March 16, 2017

Dear @AKL_Airport I would wait however long it took for a flight if it meant not shooting a dog — sarah (@piratesaregrand) March 16, 2017

@AKL_Airport Those involved in the shooting should be ashamed. Profit over #Grizz life. Why wasn't tranquilliser used? #justiceforgrizz — Leon (@LeonRigbyRobson) March 17, 2017

