Rain into Rainbows: Bride transforms cancelled wedding into fundraiser

ATLANTA, GA. - They say every cloud has a silver lining.

40 days ago, Jordan Shumate expected to be celebrating her wedding at the St. Regis.

“It felt like a storm,” Shumate said, after the wedding was called off. “My life changed overnight. I wasn’t getting married and building a house.”

The emotional shock was enough to deal with.

“It caught me off guard,” Shumate told 11Alive. “I was shocked.”

The white wedding at the St. Regis was already paid for.

"It made me sick to my stomach to think about the money that was going to be wasted,” Shumate said.

But a dinner with a friend whose mother-in-law has ALS inspired another path.

With help from Toast event planner Lindsay Sims, Shumate is transforming her wedding reception into “Rain into Rainbows,” benefiting the Georgia ALS Association.

“[Lindsay] took it and ran with it,” Shumate said. “We literally turned this event around in 40 days. I really wanted to turn this around and do something good with it.”

Everything from the dance floor and the band, to the food, drinks and flowers had deposits.

“We had everything switched from the whites that I picked out,” Shumate said, adding the dance floor wedding monogram will now feature a “Rain to Rainbows” logo.

“Rain into rainbows, we really wanted it to be something different,” she said.

Shumate said she’s been shocked at the feedback, people coming to the event to support both her as well as ALS. The event has also already raised $20,000 in ticket sales with 100% of proceeds are set to go directly to Georgia ALS Association.

The silver lining: Oct. 21 will no longer be ruined as the day Shumate’s wedding was cancelled. Instead, she’s got a new plan in play.

“This is a day that we really did some good.”

