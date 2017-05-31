RAW: Cell phone video captures shooting inside Nissan dealership

WARNING: Video captures sound of a deadly shooting

GREENVILLE, Texas -- Cell phone video released Wednesday shows a deadly shooting unfold between two bounty hunters and a fugitive who opened fire inside a showroom at a Nissan dealership Tuesday.

According to the City of Greenville, two men with F.N.G. Security and Investigations of Corpus Christi went to the Greenville Nissan dealership attempting to arrest a fugitive.

The bounty hunters identified as Gabriel Bernal, 33, and Fidel Garcia, 54, waited more than two hours until their fugitive arrived in the company of a Nissan customer.

VIEW ON MOBILE | Click here

At about 7:10 p.m. they approached the fugitive, Ramon Michael Hutchinson, aka Raymond Hutchinson, 49, of St. Paul, Minnesota. They approached the man and pulled out handcuffs to make an arrest. The video shows Bernal and Garcia pointing guns at Hutchinson.

Ramon Hutchinson was wanted in Hennepin County, Minn., and was being sought by bounty hunters when he walked into a Dallas-area auto dealership and engaged two men in a deadly shootout. (Photo: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say that's when Hutchinson attempted to pull a gun from his waistband, but dropped his pistol on a desk.

A scuffle ensued in the office and Hutchinson was able to grab his weapon and began firing. Both Garcia and Bernal returned fire.

The gunfight, between all three of them, happened in front of employees and customers, including children, in the showroom.

Hutchinson had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a 1st-degree drug charge from the Hennepin County Sherriff’s Office in Minneapolis.

Hutchinson was in an office at the dealership with another person when he was approached by Bernal and Garcia.

Fidel Garcia Jr. is one of two bounty hunters killed in a shootout at an auto dealership outside Dallas, TX, on Tuesday, May 30.

About 20 shots were fired in a time span of an estimated six seconds.

All three men sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

All three bodies were transported to the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

© 2017 WFAA-TV