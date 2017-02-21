RAW VIDEO Armed robbery of Donnelly Food Store

On 2/20/2017, two black males entered the Donnelly Food Store. Both of the men were wearing masks to conceal their identity. One male was brandishing a handgun.The two robbed the store and before leaving the store one of the males shot one of the workers

WXIA 1:53 PM. EST February 21, 2017

