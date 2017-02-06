Real estate developer finds human remains on property

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities are investigating after a real estate buyer discovered human remains in a wooded area Sunday.

According to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office, the potential buyer was exploring the property, which is located off of Highway 59 near New Salem United Methodist Church in Commerce, when the skeletal remains were found.

The sheriff’s office called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist with processing the scene. The GBI will take over the investigation.

No other details have been released.

