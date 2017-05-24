Recall on current car seat problem officially months away

ATLANTA -- A new recall from a popular car seat manufacturer is warning parents that one of their products may not protect your child during a crash.

But parents may have to wait months for the fix. So how popular are Graco child safety seats? Odds are there are parents driving around with them right now. Within a few minutes of visiting a park we found mom Karen Anderson and her son, 2-year-old Zander.

"Safety is really important," she said.

The problem is, the company has announced it's recalling 25,494 My Ride seats - all made in the summer of 2014 and sold in the U.S. and Canada. The company singles out eight model numbers. According to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, "in the event of a crash, the child seat webbing may not adequately restrain the child."

We helped Karen check to see if her seat is one of them. And it's no easy task. You have to undo all the safety straps, flip the seat and check the numbers on the back. Here's was manufactured in 2015. So she was OK since the problem seats were made in 2014.

Graco did not respond to our email request for comment but in an online statement, the company says, "out of an abundance of caution," Graco will provide free replacement kits with new harness restraints and instructions.

But according to the NHTSA that won't happen until July 17.

Graco goes on to say that "while waiting for a replacement kit, consumers may continue to use" the car seats.

That doesn't sit well with parents we spoke to.

"If they're being recalled, then we would expect a replacement right away," another parent said. "My child is 2 and a half - I don't think I would keep him in the seat. I'd change it out; go buy another one. Although new seats are pretty expensive - a hundred to a couple hundred depending on the type."

So far there have been no reports of injuries as a result of the car seat problem. Still, it's not something some parents want to wait on.

"That's awful. I mean, because safety is really important," a concerned parent said. "We can't wait for July, we need it now."

You can see a full list of model numbers impacted here.

