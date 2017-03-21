Remains found during UGA construction reburied, but not without controversy

Human remains dating to the 19th Century found during the renovation of Baldwin Hall on the UGA campus were reburied on Monday, but some controversy has arisen. Since some of the remains were thought to be of slaves, the head of the Athens NAACP says reparations ought to be paid.

A number of local dignitaries, along with members of the Athens community joined together on Monday at Oconee Hill Cemetery to pay tribute to men, women and children whose remains were discovered during construction of a renovated Baldwin Hall on the University of Georgia campus.

The unidentified remains, first discovered in November 2015, and thought to date to the 19th Century, were carefully exhumed.

Archeologists said they discovered full or partial remains of some 105 persons -- the vast majority of the 30 remains that were actually able to be fully discerned were found to be of African descent, and presumed to be slaves or former slaves. Other remains were discovered to be of European or Asian descent.

To be clear, archeologists said they did not discover 105 bodies. Some grave sites were empty, indicating individuals may have been moved previously. In addition, since more than a century has passed, most of the sites were found to have contained only fragments of skeletal remains. In some cases, only "human essence" was found -- soil that was presumed to have contained biological material from the naturally decomposed remains of the individuals there.

Monday's ceremony included a vocal rendition of "Amazing Grace," sung by Dr. Gregory Broughton of the UGA School of Music.

The university's staff has strictly adhered to the guidelines and guidance of the state archeologist's office to provide the most respectful and proper care in reinterring the remains individually at Oconee Hill.

"This occasion provides all of us with an opportunity for meaningful reflection -- reflection on the precious nature of human life, on the value of family and community, on the history of this place -- Athens, Georgia -- a place many of us here call home," said UGA President Jere Morehead at the ceremony. "From the moment the first remains were discovered in November of 2015, the university's guiding principle has been to treat these individuals with dignity and respect, and it is in that spirit that today's ceremony was developed."

The site of the reinterment is marked with a granite marker that reads:

Here lie the remains of 105 unknown individuals, originally interred during the 19th century. The vast majority of the 30 remains able to be identified were those of men, women and children of African descent, presumably slaves or former slaves. Others were of European and Asian descent. Their remains were discovered in November 2015 during the University of Georgia's Baldwin Hall construction project adjacent to the Old Athens Cemetery. In March 2017, they were respectfully reinterred here.



May they continue to rest in peace.

In a release, the university said they would initiate a second round of research to determine how the 105 individuals lived within the Athens community, including any ties to slavery any of them may have had.

According to Time magazine, Alvin Sheats, president of the Athens branch of the NAACP, wants the university to do more -- including offering reparations to the descendants of the 105 people reinterred Monday.

"These schools are very prestigious now and very well off," Sheats said in the Time article. "It's time to give back."

Sheats told Time he disagreed with reburying the remains, and preferred to have them stay where they were, repaired and enhanced as a memorial.

