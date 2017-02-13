THINKSTOCK

ATLANTA, Ga – The Chamblee apartment scene is hoppin’.

According to a new study from RENTCafé, Chamblee was metro Atlanta’s fastest-growing rental market in 2016, where rents went up a whopping 13.7 percent to average $1,207 a month.

Overall, the study says rental demand in Atlanta is softening, with rents increasing by a reasonable 4.5 percent as 5,000 new apartments came online in 2016.

In the city itself, rents increased more in East Atlanta – 13.5 percent – than anywhere else. Kirkwood and adjacent, 30317 communities saw an increase of 9.5 percent.

Rents in Buckhead and Peachtree Hills saw a significant decline, 2.2 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

Here are a few more stats about metro Atlanta's rental market:





Here are a few more stats about metro Atlanta’s rental market:

After three years of runaway growth, rents in the city of Atlanta started cooling down in 2016, with December rates reaching $1,300 a month, $12 less than the October average.

All the peace and quiet that Lithia Springs offers now comes at a cost; rents in the area have grown 12.6 percent over the past 12 months to $1,076 on average.

Finding an affordable home is becoming tougher even in renter-friendly Decatur, with apartments now commanding $928 a month, a 7.4-percent increase compared to 2015.

The area’s most expensive markets are starting to lose steam. Always wanted to move to Sandy Springs? Now may be the best time as rents are rather tame, settled at $1,359. The high number of completions is keeping prices in check and Sandy Springs closed 2016 as the third slowest-growing market in the area, with rent growth at a reasonable 1.3 percent.

