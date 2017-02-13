ATLANTA, Ga – The Chamblee apartment scene is hoppin’.
According to a new study from RENTCafé, Chamblee was metro Atlanta’s fastest-growing rental market in 2016, where rents went up a whopping 13.7 percent to average $1,207 a month.
Overall, the study says rental demand in Atlanta is softening, with rents increasing by a reasonable 4.5 percent as 5,000 new apartments came online in 2016.
In the city itself, rents increased more in East Atlanta – 13.5 percent – than anywhere else. Kirkwood and adjacent, 30317 communities saw an increase of 9.5 percent.
Rents in Buckhead and Peachtree Hills saw a significant decline, 2.2 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.
IMAGES: Metro Atlanta rental rates in 2016
Here are a few more stats about metro Atlanta’s rental market:
- After three years of runaway growth, rents in the city of Atlanta started cooling down in 2016, with December rates reaching $1,300 a month, $12 less than the October average.
- All the peace and quiet that Lithia Springs offers now comes at a cost; rents in the area have grown 12.6 percent over the past 12 months to $1,076 on average.
- Finding an affordable home is becoming tougher even in renter-friendly Decatur, with apartments now commanding $928 a month, a 7.4-percent increase compared to 2015.
- The area’s most expensive markets are starting to lose steam. Always wanted to move to Sandy Springs? Now may be the best time as rents are rather tame, settled at $1,359. The high number of completions is keeping prices in check and Sandy Springs closed 2016 as the third slowest-growing market in the area, with rent growth at a reasonable 1.3 percent.
