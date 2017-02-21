Rep. John Lewis celebrates 77th birthday

U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) (R) is presented with the 2010 Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama during an East Room event at the White House February 15, 2011 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2011 Getty Images)

He's a Civil Rights icon, a U.S. Congressman from Georgia, a Presidential Medal of Freedom winner and, as of Tuesday, John Lewis 77 years old.

It's already been quite a year for Lewis. In January, controversy erupted when he said that he didn't see then-President-elect Donald Trump as "legitimate president" and stated he'd skip the inauguration.

President Trump later responded in a tweet, saying that Lewis' 5th congressional district in Atlanta was "crime-ridden" and "in horrible shape."

After the feud, sales of Lewis' graphic novel and memoir skyrocketed.

Lewis has remained largely quiet on Twitter since the end of January. But on Tuesday, many took time to wish him a happy birthday:

Happy birthday Congressman John Lewis – my friend in hero! pic.twitter.com/sBvyZKJ7ci — Michael Julian Bond (@Michael_J_Bond) February 21, 2017

