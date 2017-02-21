Rep. John Lewis celebrates 77th birthday

He's a Civil Rights icon, a U.S. Congressman from Georgia, a Presidential Medal of Freedom winner and, as of Tuesday, John Lewis 77 years old.
It's already been quite a year for Lewis. In January, controversy erupted when he said that he didn't see then-President-elect Donald Trump as "legitimate president" and stated he'd skip the inauguration.
President Trump later responded in a tweet, saying that Lewis' 5th congressional district in Atlanta was "crime-ridden" and "in horrible shape."
After the feud, sales of Lewis' graphic novel and memoir skyrocketed.
Lewis has remained largely quiet on Twitter since the end of January. But on Tuesday, many took time to wish him a happy birthday:
Happy birthday Congressman John Lewis – my friend in hero! pic.twitter.com/sBvyZKJ7ci— Michael Julian Bond (@Michael_J_Bond) February 21, 2017
Happy birthday, John Lewis! #johnlewis #march #civilrights #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/YvNFqn7Imt— liara tamani (@liaratamani) February 21, 2017
Happy Birthday John Lewis @repjohnlewis pic.twitter.com/6qz1QzsXKj— Jamaal (@Jamaal1919) February 21, 2017
PHOTOS: John Lewis in Selma, Alabama for the 50th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday
