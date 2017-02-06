Report: Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter critical after ATV accident

Singer-songwriter Jamie Lynn Spears attends the 64th Annual BMI Country awards on November 1, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

' daughter, Maddie, 8, is reportedly in critical condition after an ATV accident Sunday at the family's home in Fluker.

According to a report by TMZ, the girl was underwater for several minutes after an ATV she was riding flipped over. The incident occurred at home on Highway 51 around 3 p.m.



The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office issued a statement Monday afternoon about an ATV accident at a home on Highway 51 in Fluker, Louisiana. It does not mention the names of anyone involved, but is similar to the reports on Spears' daughter.

"The incident occurred about 100 yards from where her family was standing and watching as the child and Polaris entered a nearby pond on the property. Evidence reveals that the child was traveling near the south west corner of the property where she subsequently maneuvered the ATV to the right to avoid running over a drainage ditch located near the pond. In doing so, she overcorrected causing the ATV to enter the pond. The ATV and child were instantly submerged in the water right before their eyes," said the statement.

The girl was trapped in the vehicle in the pond, and family members - including the child's mother, stepfather and other members rushed to free her but were unable. Emergency crews arrived and were able to free the girl, said the sheriff's office.



Emergency crews responded to the scene and were eventually able to free the child, who was trapped by the seatbelt and the ATV's emergency netting, from the cold waters.

Maddie is the niece of pop superstar , whose sister, Jamie Lynn, made headlines in 2007 after announcing her pregnancy. She was just 16 years old and engaged to Casey Aldridge, the father of her child. The two are no longer involved.

Maddie's grandfather, Jamie Spears, spoke to E! News Sunday, urging the public to keep his granddaughter in their prayers.

"All I can say is pray for our baby Maddie," he says.

Sources in the Kentwood, Louisiana, area say she was riding a Polaris ATV while on a hunting expedition.

Maddie was airlifted to a nearby hospital. The statement from the sheriff's office said the child is in critical, but stable condition.

CNN says that a statement from the publicist for Britney Spears said that details in early media reports were incorrect, but the family asked for their privacy to be respected and said they appreciate all the prayers and support for their family.

"This is an extremely tragic accident," said the sheriff's office statement. "The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking you to keep this family in your constant prayers as they try to cope with this horrible incident. We ask that you respect their privacy in this time of need."

