Report: LSU student found dead in off-campus apartment

BATON ROUGE, LA. - Investigators are trying to determine why an LSU student was found dead in an off-campus apartment.

According to WBRZ-TV, LSU student Benjamin Balser was found dead at an apartment on E. Boyd Drive in Baton Rouge. The university confirmed that Balser was a student and a previous member of a fraternity.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office said that the cause of death was not apparent at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The death comes just weeks after the on-campus death of Maxwell Gruver, who died after police say he was hazed at his fraternity house. There is no connection between the two deaths.

Read more at WBRZ.com

© 2017 WWL-TV