Report: Russians Impersonated Real American Muslims to Stir Chaos on Social Media
The investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election is still underway. And now sources are stating that Russians impersonated American muslims to stir chaos on social media during the same time. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
WXIA 7:23 PM. EDT September 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
Doraville PD, DeKalb DA ask for public's help solving murder
-
Nick Gordon in Florida jail
-
VIDEO: Rookie Sean Newcomb discusses MLB debut
-
Georgia model vanishes, body found with organs missing
-
Mother charged in deaths of two toddlers after kids were left in hot car
-
Friend remembers veteran skydiver killed in fall
-
Groups clash in Piedmont Park over Sharia Law
-
The latest on the church bus crash
-
Victims head home and emergency crews remember deadly bus crash
More Stories
-
Autopsy: Chase Massner had ‘history of heroin abuse'Sep 27, 2017, 4:28 p.m.
-
Atlanta police officer helps save life of suspected…Sep 27, 2017, 1:17 p.m.
-
Close to 90 degree ThursdayMar. 3, 2016, 11:23 a.m.