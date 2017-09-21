Report: The man in charge of Georgia's child welfare system heading west

Bobby Cagle (Photo: 11Alive) (Photo: WXIA)

The director of Georgia's child welfare system is stepping aside from the job.

Department of Family and Child Services Director Bobby Cagle has been chosen as the next leader of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times.

Cagle took over the Georgia department during one of the worst periods in it’s history: Summer 2014. Immediately, the new director had to answer for the death of 5-year-old Heaven Woods.

The little girl was beaten to death by her mother and her boyfriend. 11Alive reported that DFCS had an extensive report on the 5-year-old.

The investigation in the death sparked promises of change at DFCS.

“I can tell you that I have had concerns with the casework practice there,” Cagle said in an interview with 11Alive at the time.

Cagle promised to improve supervisory practices that, he says, would have helped in the case of Heaven Woods.

“I think that there are things I would have done differently,” Cagle said at the time.

The former foster care child and foster caseworker established a lofty goal for the troubled agency. He wanted to turn DFCS into one of the best child protection agencies in the country.

At the beginning of 2015, Cagle released his “Blueprint for DFCS excellent” a three-pronged, five-year plan to improve DFCS. Cagle, as you might have noticed, is leaving before that five-year plan is completed.

The first pillar Cagle laid out related to the amount of caseworkers at DFCS.

“These are the front line staff who are charged with protecting Georgia’s children,” Cagle said in an interview with 11Alive at the time.

“It (the caseworkers) are carrying too many case loads, if their morale is bad, then that has a negative impact on the state’s ability to protect children.”

DFCS has hired more than 600 caseworkers since 2015. Those workers will also see a nice pay increase. But according to DFCS, turnover is still high at 31 percent, though that number is down from 35 percent in recent years.

Cagle’s second pillar was to improve supervisory practices.

“As a former caseworker, I can attest to the importance of a good mentor to impart wisdom when dealing with the pressures and unpredictable situations DFCS investigators face,” Cagle said in an op-ed in the AJC in 2015.

Cagle’s third pillar of success related to improving the image of DFCS. When Cagle took over the program in 2014, you would be hard-pressed to find a state agency with a worse reputation.

Since launching his blueprint for success, Cagle has visited every part of the state to speak with caseworkers and other partners on the front lines.

The biggest knock against Cagle is that he’s leaving early. The Director of DFCS is a traditionally revolving position. The agency hasn’t had much stability in recent decades.

The Los Angeles County child welfare system is the nation’s largest. Cagle’s contract is still being negotiated. The Georgia DFCS does not have a timeline for when a replacement will be named.

