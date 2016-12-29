Reports: Alabama team buses leave Lane Kiffin behind again

Offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin of the Alabama Crimson Tide calls a play against the Florida Atlantc Owls at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 6, 2014 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Photo: Scott Cunningham, Getty Images, 2014 Getty Images)

ATLANTA - Multiple media reports indicate Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin got left behind by the Crimson Tide team buses after Thursday’s media session ahead of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

ESPN.com's Chris Lowe reports Kiffin was the last person doing interviews after the media session ended, and by the time he left the Georgia Dome locker room, the buses were headed back to the team hotel in downtown Atlanta.

It’s not the first time an Alabama team bus left Kiffin behind. Kiffin was left behind after last season’s national championship win over Clemson.

Kiffin, 41, is finishing his tenure as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator with the College Football Playoff. Alabama plays Washington at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. If Alabama wins Saturday, the team plays for the national championship on Jan. 9, 2017.

Earlier this month, Kiffin accepted the head coach position at Florida Atlantic University.

In 2009, Kiffin compiled a 7-6 record in his lone season at the University of Tennessee. Kiffin left Tennessee after one season to accept the head coaching position at the University of Southern California, where he coached for three-plus seasons from 2010-2013.

Kiffin was also not allowed on the USC team bus after athletic director Pat Haden fired him in the early morning hours of Sept. 29, 2013, following a 62-41 loss to Arizona State.

This getting left by the Alabama team buses is becoming a regular thing for Lane Kiffin. https://t.co/TaJAdX9hok — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) December 29, 2016

Lane Kiffin was left behind by the buses at the Georgia Dome after media day.



FACT: The last time this happened, Bama won a national title. — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 29, 2016

