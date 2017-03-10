WXIA
Reports: Pregnant Ciara involved in car accident

Andrea Mandell, USA TODAY , WXIA 4:36 PM. EST March 10, 2017

Ciara, who is pregnant with her second child, was involved in a car accident on Friday, according to reports.

TMZ published photos of the singer post-accident, reporting Ciara was driving her white Mercedes SUV and was making a left turn when a gray Volvo SUV hit the front passenger side of her vehicle.

The singer was photographed walking around post-accident and talking on her cellphone. People reports Ciara is "fine."

When reached by USA TODAY, the Los Angeles Police Department would not confirm the singer was involved, but Sgt. Jack Richter noted, "there is no ambulance" at the scene of the accident.

A police report may not occur, he added. "If it's just property damage, they just exchange information and they're on their way."

Earlier in the week, Ciara made headlines after sharing her nude pregnancy photo shoot with her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and her son Future Jr. The singer had uploaded an additional shot to share with fans earlier on Friday, with the phrase, "Love is undefeated."

VIDEO | Ciara's controversial photo shoot



 

USA TODAY has reached out to Ciara's rep for comment.

Sexist trolls are furious about Ciara's nude pregnancy shoot

