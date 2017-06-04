Residents safe after fast-moving house fire in Hall County

(Photo: Hall County Fire Services)

HALL COUNTY, Ga. -- A man, woman, and baby are safe Sunday after a fire swept through their home on Sunday in northern Hall County.

Hall County Fire Services responded to the fire in the 4400 block of Whitmire Circle off of Cleveland Highway to find the 1,400 square foot home burning heavily.

They immediately began a defensive attack to take down the blaze - so hot that it caused minor damage to a neighboring home. Despite the intensity, no one was reported injured in the fire. A dog was also rescued before fire crews arrived.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

