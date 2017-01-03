Residents take celebratory gunfire worries to city council, police

WXIA

ATLANTA, Ga – Police and political leaders heard complaints from Peoplestown residents on Tuesday about a hail of New Year’s Eve celebratory gunfire that left them terrified.

It’s a story that was first reported on 11 Alive, when homeowners said thousands of shots were fired in a public park on New Year’s Eve.

Those residents brought their concerns to the Atlanta City Council who, in turn, brought it to the attention of new Police Chief Erika Sheilds.

Atlanta city councilwoman Carla Smith, who represents District 1 and the Peoplestown community, said the city wants to get out “at least a couple of public service announcements by Memorial Day.”

Atlanta police officials said the department received a lot of these types of complaints on New Year’s Eve, and responds when it can.

"We’re getting the word out way ahead of time that we can't have this type of behavior," said Sgt. Warren Pickard. “We ask the officers to use caution when they hear this type of gunfire. We ask them to park under bridges and make sure that they are in a safe location because we understand just by the nature of this work that a bullet remains a bullet until it strikes something."

One woman said she and her kids found dozens of shell casings at Four Corners Park Monday.

Gracie Hamlin said shot after shot rang out for hours on New Year’s Eve just outside her Peoplestown home. In a video she posted on her Facebook page, someone is seen shooting what sounds like a semi-automatic weapon. The bright flashes from the tip of the gun were caught on tape.

“I honestly thought that the city was under a terrorist attack," Hamlin said. "I literally felt like we were under some kind of assault.”

Hamlin said she and her neighbors called 911 for hours, and they claim no one ever came.

“We literally have thousands of bullets in our park,” she said.

The homeowner said they hear gunshots every New Year’s and Fourth of July, but she said this year was the worst yet. That’s why she decided to post the video to her social media page.

The Atlanta Police Department released a statement to 11Alive News Monday night about the video, which read:

“It is disturbing to see such disregard for the safety of the public as well as others property. APD has made an effort to reach out to the public in an effort to discourage celebratory gun fire as this practice is dangerous and negligent. We have attempted to drive this issue home every year and yet there are people who blatantly disregard the dangers."

