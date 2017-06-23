Robbery investigation leads to arrests in teen's New Year's Eve murder

Cherish Williams family photo

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Police say a robbery investigation lead them to arrest three suspects in the New Year's Eve murder of a teenager in Clayton County.

Cherish Williams, an 18-year-old Mundy's Mill High School senior, was listening to music with friends in a car at Independence Park in Jonesboro when three armed men approached them and demanded their valuables.

As Williams got out of the car, she was shot. She died on the way to the hospital.

While Clayton County police worked to find Williams' killers, information obtained in the investigation helped authorities arrest five people in connection with a series of other robberies in the area.

Those five suspects were charged with a total of 152 counts.

Three of those five suspects were found to be responsible for Williams' death, police allege. They've been charged in the murder.

In the days after the murder, Williams' mother, Robin Reid, described her daughter as a "very loving person, direct person, spicy person, fun person." She said her daughter's death had left her with a deep pain.

"You're never prepared for any news like that as a parent. I wouldn't wish that on nobody," Reid said. "It's a hard pill to swallow."

