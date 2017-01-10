Jury reaches verdict in Dylann Roof sentencing

Charleston, SC (WLTX) – A federal jury sentenced has convicted killer and white supremacist Dylann Roof to death for murdering nine people at a historically black church in Charleston, South Carolina.

The jury deliberated for just under three hours Tuesday before coming to a decision.

A jury deliberating whether Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof should be sentenced to life in prison or death has reached a verdict.

It will be announced soon. Roof was convicted of killing nine black church members in a racially motivated attack on June 17, 2015.

The jury reached a decision after about three hours of deliberations.

Roof, who is white, was convicted last month of all 33 federal charges against him. During the penalty phase of the trial, he represented himself and told jurors he didn't have a mental illness, but he didn't offer any remorse or ask that his life be spared.

In a lengthy confession, Roof told FBI agents he wanted to bring back segregation or perhaps start a race war with the slayings.

EARLIER STORY:

The fate of convicted church shooter Dylann Roof will soon rest in the hands of the 12 jurors considering sentencing in his federal trial.



The same jury last month convicted Roof of 33 federal crimes, including hate crimes and obstruction of religion, in his June 2015 assault on a Bible study at Emanuel AME Church that left nine black parishioners dead.



After a holiday break, jurors returned last week to court, where prosecutors laid out their case for why Roof should be executed.

Jurors heard from prosecutors and Roof Tuesday morning, who has represented himself during sentencing but has put up no fight for his life. Throughout the trial, the 22-year-old did not call any witnesses or present any evidence.

#BREAKING This is my rough transcript of what Dylann Roof just told the jury in his death penalty sentencing closing argument. #RoofTrial pic.twitter.com/YDkc9tVdYY — Carter Coyle Live 5 (@CarterCoyleWCSC) January 10, 2017

The jury went into deliberation Tuesday afternoon.