Roy Moore wins Ala. GOP primary runoff for Senate, defeating Trump-backed incumbent

Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, Roy Moore, greets guests after arriving at an election-night rally on September 26, 2017, in Montgomery, Alabama. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Republicans tried to turn the runoff for the GOP Senate nomination into a referendum on Donald Trump, but GOP voters Tuesday said Trump — and his endorsement of Sen. Luther Strange — were small factors in their choices.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. ET, the Associated Press called the race for former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore.

“I make my own decisions,” said Jim Barber, a retired construction engineer who lives in Auburn and who voted for Moore. “I was and still am a strong supporter of Donald Trump, but I differ with him on this thing.”

Even supporters of Strange — who tried to run an entire campaign on his support for Trump — said the president's backing was at best secondary. Gloria Lynn, a retired teacher who lives in Auburn, liked the Trump endorsement and said she believed Strange was the “best man for the job.” But Lynn said her vote for Strange was “more or less because I was against Moore.”

“He put the Ten Commandments (in the Alabama Supreme Court building) and someone told him not to do it and he did it anyway,” she said. “He’s against gay marriage, and you know, that’s something that’s their business, not his business.”

Voters in Auburn, Montgomery, Prattville and Pike Road cited other factors in their choice, ranging from their view of each candidate’s competence or character; state issues or general displeasure with Congress.

Roy Moore and Luther Strange shake hands after debating for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat on Thursday September 21, 2017 at the Alabama Activity Center in Montgomery, Ala. (Photo: Mickey Welsh / Advertiser)

“I feel something for both of them, but I feel like Strange might be better at working with the people up there and getting something done,” said Jesse Russell, who voted in Pike Road.

Voters went to the polls Tuesday to choose the Republican nominee for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat after a six-week runoff that warring factions in the national party turned into a battlefield. The winner of the race will face Democratic nominee Doug Jones, a former U.S. attorney, in the general election Dec. 12.

Turnout had been expected to be low. Secretary of State John Merrill said Tuesday afternoon he saw “no reason” to revise an earlier prediction of a 12% turnout for the runoff. If that bears out, it would be below the already-low 18% turnout in the Aug. 15 primary.

Strange’s unquestioning support for Trump won him the president’s endorsement and an appearance at a rally on Strange’s behalf in Huntsville Friday. The president has also tweeted out support for Strange, a former Alabama attorney general, and Vice President Mike Pence appeared with Strange at a rally in Birmingham Monday.

Still, most voters — even those who support Strange — said Tuesday that they paid little heed to that.

“I voted to send one of them away,” said Caroline LaMothe, who voted in Prattville Tuesday morning. “Roy just needs to go to a church somewhere far, far away.”

Moore, an outspoken social conservative and opponent of LGBT rights and same-sex marriage, has said he will support Trump’s agenda but has also said he would work against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., whose Senate Leadership Fund spent millions of dollars attacking the former chief justice.

Moore supporters said they supported both the president and the chief justice, who they felt would be an independent voice in the Senate if elected.

“I voted for Roy because he will defend our values,” said C.J. Martin, who voted in Prattville. “Luther is establishment, establishment, establishment.”

Some Moore voters also expressed resentment at attempts by Trump and the Senate Leadership Fund to influence the race.

“Now the Trump guy wants us to vote for Strange and everyone else, the Senate Majority Leader and all his guys, and I said ‘No,’” said Joyce Sutter, who voted in Pike Road and said she hasn't always been a Roy Moore supporter. “You don’t come in here and tell me who to vote for. Then I’m just a puppet.”

Strange’s appointment to the U.S. Senate by former Gov. Robert Bentley — while the attorney general’s office was investigating him — also weighed on some people’s minds. Charles Goodyear, who voted in Pike Road, said Tuesday the appointment put “a sour taste in my mouth for Luther” and said he liked Moore’s “backbone.”

“I have supported him and the positions he’s taken on the Ten Commandments monument and the gay marriage stand he took,” Goodyear said.

Randy Post of Montgomery, who supported former Christian Coalition of Alabama Director Randy Brinson in the primary, said he “didn’t like either candidate” in the runoff but ended up voting for Moore.

“I didn’t like the way Strange got there,” he said. “(Moore) seemed to be the lesser of two evils.”

