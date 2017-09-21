Sandy Springs firefighter dies in motorcycle crash

Jacob Hammond (Photo: Sandy Springs Fire Department)

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. -- A Sandy Springs firefighter passed away after a motorcycle crash in Forsyth County on Thursday, Sept. 21.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Jacob Hammond crashed is 2016 Harley Davidson XL1200V on Bannister Road around 1:14 a.m.

Hammond was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said that Hammond was a firefighter with the Sandy Springs Fire Department.

"The men and women of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office extend their condolences and prayers to the Sandy Springs Fire Department and the Hammond family," the department said in a statement.

