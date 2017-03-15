Court documents reveal details about the past of a man arrested last week after being accused of holding several women against their will in a Sandy Springs mansion.

Kenndric Roberts, 33, is facing 15 charges, including false imprisonment and human trafficking, after six of eight women staying with him told police that he refused let them leave a million-dollar home in Sandy Springs and conned them out of thousands of dollars they made while working as dancers in local adult entertainment clubs.

"It's house of full of girls and...if I try to leave, he’ll try to kill me," a caller told a dispatcher that led officers to the house on March 7.

AUDIO | Terrified 20-year-old makes desperate call from million-dollar home

Six women who stayed with Roberts in the Strauss Lane mansion said he threatened their lives, and Fulton County court documents indicate that Roberts had been accused of similar threats in the past.

In 2009, Roberts was ordered to stay within 200 feet of a former girlfriend after she swore out a warrant saying he'd threatened her life.

The documents indicate Roberts was found in contempt of court for failing to undergo domestic violence counseling and ordered to spend 20 days in the Fulton County jail.

EXCLUSIVE | Alleged human trafficking victim: ‘I was just a little puppet'

One woman told 11Alive that Roberts was controlling and emotionally abusive, and that his social media posts boasting of a lavish lifestyle were a sham.

“People don't understand. They're like, she was living such a great life. I'm reading all the comments on his page and it's making me so angry," she said. "I'm like, you guys don't understand what it was like behind closed doors."

The woman also said he dressed them all the same and pressured them to get matching tattoos with the slogan "Loyalty over Power".” Some of the women also got tattoos indicating they support the gang known as Gangster Disciples. They said Roberts and his friends were members.

RELATED | Inside the alleged human trafficking Sandy Springs mansion

Legal expert Lawrence Zimmerman, who is not involved in the case, said the key to Roberts' defense may be the two young women who were living at the house, but are not named as victims in any police reports so far.

“They could shed a lot of light on what was going on in that house and the dynamics, and why these girls who initially sought this guy out on a website are now saying it's not consensual,” Zimmerman said.

The women told police they met Roberts on a website called Seeking Arrangement. The FBI is asking anyone else who has had dealings with Robert to come forward.

Roberts and his family have declined comment on the charges so far.

© 2017 WXIA-TV