Sandy Springs police officer struck by vehicle

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga -- A local police officer was injured after being struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop Friday.

According to Sandy Springs police, the vehicle struck the officer while on a traffic stop on Roswell Road near Morgan Falls Road, just before 9 pm.

The vehicle left the scene after hitting the officer. Investigators believe the vehicle may be a bright blue compact Ford.

The officer was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for minor injuries.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Sandy Springs Police Department at (404) 843-6637 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS

