Save on sips on National Margarita Day on Wednesday

To celebrate National Margarita Day on Wednesday, February 22, Huey Luey’s is offering discount on margaritas and is launching its new Tequilla Boats.

Huey Luey’s will offer its Grande House Margarita and Grande Frozen Sangrita Margarita for only $5 each.

The restaurant will also introduce its new Tequila Boats which can be added to any margarita on the menu for $2 each.

Each location will have live music on Wednesday, as well.

Huey Luey’s specializes in handcrafted Mexicana fare inspired by authentic recipes from regions throughout Mexico and around the U.S.



The restaurant’s tequila cabinet is stocked with more than 200 tequilas and mezcals, making it one of the most extensive and diverse collections in the metro Atlanta area.

Its margarita menu features several fresh squeezed and seasonal flavors

Huey Luey’s Metro Atlanta restaurants are located at 6650 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs, 5460 Wendy Bagwell Parkway in Hiram and 3338 Cobb Parkway in Acworth.

