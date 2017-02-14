Scenes from Duchess Kate's high-flying Valentine's Day

Duchess Kate looked ready to go riding Tuesday in a double-breasted red blazer, black skinny pants and tall suede riding boots.
Only her schedule called for a plane ride rather than on horseback.
She headed out to a Royal Air Force base in central England as the new royal patron and Honorary Air Commandant of the Air Cadet Organization, a role passed on by her grandfather-in-law, Prince Philip.
This was Kate's third visit to RAF Cadets since taking over the patronage. She was there to check out a development camp for novice cadets between the ages of 12 and 19 and in their first six months of training.
Here are a few shots from her visit.
USA Today
