Scenes from Duchess Kate's high-flying Valentine's Day

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is seen inspecting a training plane during a visit to the RAF Air Cadets at RAF Wittering on February 14, 2017 in Stamford, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Duchess Kate looked ready to go riding Tuesday in a double-breasted red blazer, black skinny pants and tall suede riding boots.

Only her schedule called for a plane ride rather than on horseback.

She headed out to a Royal Air Force base in central England as the new royal patron and Honorary Air Commandant of the Air Cadet Organization, a role passed on by her grandfather-in-law, Prince Philip.

This was Kate's third visit to RAF Cadets since taking over the patronage. She was there to check out a development camp for novice cadets between the ages of 12 and 19 and in their first six months of training.

Here are a few shots from her visit.

