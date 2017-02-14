MIAMI, Fl -- The U.S. Coast Guard has called off their search for a Georgia man who reportedly went overboard Monday from a Carnival cruise ship.

The search was suspended at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Kevin Wellons, 24, of Warner Robins went overboard from the Carnival Elation cruise ship about 15 miles southwest of Abaco, Bahamas.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew deployed to Great Inagua and HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crews from Air Station Miami covered more than 1,381 square miles over nine hours searching for Robins.

Watch standers with the Coast Guard Seventh District Command Center received notification at approximately 11 a.m. Monday from the Carnival Elation cruise ship that Wellons was reportedly seen going overboard from the 11th deck on the ship's closed circuit television.

The cruise ship was transiting from Jacksonville to their first port of call in Nassau, Bahamas.

Wellons and his wife were taking part of a five-day Bahamas cruise that docked on Saturday.

His wife didn't report him missing until they arrived in Nassau, Bahamas around 8:30 a.m., saying he was last seen six hours earlier (around 2:30 a.m.).

After looking at surveillance video, authorities believe Wellons went overboard around 2:45 a.m.

(© 2017 WXIA)