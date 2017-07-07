Second arrest made in fatal June shooting in DeKalb

Darnell Thompson

DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Police have made a second arrest in a fatal DeKalb shooting that took place in early June.

Darnell Thompson of Decatur, Ga. is charged with felony murder and felony robbery after a shooting on Glenwood Road on June 9 that left the victim, Darin Thurman, dead.

According to warrants issued on July 3, Thurman was shot several times as he sat in the driver's seat of a vehicle. Another suspect arrested on July 3, 19-year-old Iran King of Decatur, Ga., allegedly knocked on the victim's window, pointed a gun at him and opened fire. A witness said King then removed items from the car, later identified as a handgun, wallet, cell phone, and money.

Thompson was later identified as a possible accomplice in the crime. He was taken into custody by DeKalb County deputies on Wild Springs Court off of Clifton Springs Road without incident. King was arrested on July 3.

© 2017 WXIA-TV