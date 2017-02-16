Second contractor pleads guilty in Atlanta bribery scandal

ATLANTA - A second contractor pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to his role in a city bribery scandal.

According to federal prosecutors, from 2010-2015, two construction contractors, Charles P. Richards (CP Richards Construction) and Elvin Mitchell (Cascade Building System & ER Mitchell Group) paid someone more than $1 million to help them win city contracts. Authorities have not released who from the city received the bribery money.

The 64-year-old was arraigned on federal charges of conspiracy to commit bribery on Feb. 8 after prosecutors said he paid $185,000 to unnamed city officials for his company, CP Richards Construction.

Richards will be sentenced on April 28 -- the same day as Mitchell.

In court, Richards said the scheme was Mitchell's idea.

Watch 11Alive at 5 and 6 for in-depth analysis of the developments in this case.

He was awarded millions of dollars in regular and emergency contracts for sidewalks and snow removal. An 1Alive investigation found $3.2 million dollars in contacts between 2009 and 2015. There could be more. Authorities allege that there were at least five instances where Richards wrote checks or wired money to city officials with influence.

CATCH UP ON THE STORY | Atlanta's bribery scandal: What's the big deal?

In January, Mitchell plead guilty to bribing unnamed Atlanta officials with more than $1 million in exchange for construction contracts.

On Thursday Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed released 1.4 million pages of documents related to the case and expressed his displeasure with the entire situation.

Photos | 1.4M documents released in City Hall

Most of the emails came from Mitzi Bickers, the former head of the city’s Department of Human Services. Federal prosecutors have been fascinated by Bickers going back as far as August, three months before the feds asked for information about Mitchell and Richards. See how they're all connected here.

RELATED | Wife: Businessman used her name in bribery scheme

RELATED | Subpoena sheds more light on Atlanta bribery investigation

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

(© 2017 WXIA)