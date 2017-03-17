Second suspect arrested in connection with Fort Stewart soldier deaths

Photo courtesy of Coastal News Service.

HINESVILLE, Ga. -- A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the deaths of two Fort Stewart soldiers.

Police said U.S. Army Spc. Phillip Thompson was taken into custody Thursday by Fort Stewart Police officers and turned over to Hinesville Police officers.

Thompson, who is stationed at the Army base, is charged with party to the crime of murder by allegedly intentionally aiding and abetting Sgt. Shaquille Craig in the murders of Malika Jackson and Marquez Brown.

Authorities allege that Thompson provided transportation to and from the scene of the crime.

The Jackson and Brown were discovered in Brown's apartment on March 5. They had been shot to death, police said.

Craig was arrested and charged with murder.

Sgt. Shaquile Craig was charged with the murders of two Ft. Stewart soldiers.

Thompson was scheduled to appear before a magistrate Friday morning for a first appearance hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Hinesville is 15 minutes away from Fort Stewart, an Army post covering 280,000 acres. It's the largest military installation in the eastern United States.

PHOTOS | Two Fort Stewart soldiers found dead in Hinesville townhouse

© 2017 WXIA-TV