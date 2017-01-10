Self-driving cars coming to Atlanta, mayor says

(Photo: Hopper, Christopher)

ATLANTA, Ga – Self driving cars are coming to Atlanta, at least according to Mayor Kasim Reed.

Reed said earlier this week that self-driving cars helped him leverage a major deal for the city.

Reed made the comments in Detroit during a mayor’s panel at the North American International Auto Show.

Reed said he was able to reduce the price of a $1.5 billion parking deck at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to $800 million. He believes self-driving cars will soon make large scale parking decks, a thing of the past.

Michael Hunter, director of the Georgia Tech Transportation Institute, agrees.

"This will be like going from a horse and buggy to the auto,” he said. “This will be a major shift in how we do things. You'll just call up your service, you'll hit a button on your cell phone and the car will show up at your door and take you where you need to go."

"They're going to be able to drop you at work and go to a central location,” Reed believes.

So far, Washington DC, and nine states have enacted legislation involving self-driving cars. Georgia, though, is not among them.

Michigan and Florida have gone so far as to allow self-driving cars on roads, without having a driver inside, as Reed envisions.

