Seven injured in possible tornado near Savannah

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. -- At least seven people were injured and three homes were destroyed after a possible tornado touched down in Bulloch County.

WSAV News reports an apparent tornado touched down near Lillie Hagan Road and Old River Road South around 4 a.m. Thursday, according to Bulloch County EMA.

One of the injured victims were taken to Savannah for treatment while the other six were treated at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center, according to WSAV.

Officials reportedly blocked several roads in the area as fire, police and road crews respond.

