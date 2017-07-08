Virginia protest over Lee statue removal draws hundreds of demonstrators

A Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Va., was vandalized overnight, just hours before a scheduled Ku Klux Klan rally.

The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Emancipation Park was tagged with graffiti that read “Native Land” and covered in red paint.

Crews removed the vandalism from the statue on Saturday morning.

The vandalism came just hours ahead of a rally by the Loyal White Knights of the KKK, which was held in protest of the city council’s decision to remove the statue of Lee from the park.

Counter-protestors arrived holding signs and chanting “Black lives matter here.”

Police separated the two groups with barricades and dozens of officers stood between them.

Live video coverage of the event showed some demonstrators being detained with flex cuffs behind their backs.

