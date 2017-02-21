Shaky Beats Music Festival announces day-by-day lineup

Shaky Beats has announced the day-by-day lineup for this year's music festival.

The event happens at Centennial Olympic Park May 5 through May 7.

More than 45 artists are scheduled to perform on three stages.

On Friday, May 5, headliners include Griz, RL Grim, Bonobo, Alison Wonderland and Claude Vonstroke.

Saturday, May 6, will see Kaskade, Flosstradamus, Galantis, Gramatik, Flatbush Zombies and Slushii perform.

The headliners on Sunday, May 7 are The Chainsmokers, Zeds Dead, Girl Talk, Getter, Little Dragon, Slander and the Lost Kings.

The full line-up is listed on the poster below.

Tickets are on sale now. General Admission 1-Day Tickets ($90) as well as 1-Day VIP Tickets ($225) can be purchased at www.shakybeatsfestival.com. General Admission 3-Day Tickets ($165) as well as VIP 3-Day Tickets ($399) are also available. Fans must be age 18+ to attend the festival.

