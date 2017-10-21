Shark exhibit opening Monday at Georgia Aquarium

The new National Geographic photography exhibition SHARKS: On Assignment with Brian Skerry at Georgia Aquarium seeks to show guests what it’s like to come face-to-nose with the world’s most feared predators and why we should all rally to save them. (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA - On Monday, Georgia Aquarium is turning the spotlight on an important issue -- the disappearance of sharks.

They're hosting the traveling exhibit, Sharks: On Assignment With Brian Skerry.

Skerry is a National Geographic Explorer and an award-winning photojournalist who has spent more than 10,000 hours underwater exploring. The exhibition takes visitors on a photographic journey into the ocean with large-scale images and videos.

“Sharks represent an endless well of inspiration, a blend of grace and power that lures me into the sea time and time again in hopes of producing a new rendering that truly captures their essence,” said Skerry. “As a journalist, I’m driven by a sense of responsibility and a sense of urgent need to broadcast that sharks are in trouble and need our help. So, it’s fitting that the first stop of the traveling exhibit is at Georgia Aquarium, an institution that is also dedicated to the conservation of sharks and all ocean life.”

The exhibition remains at the Aquarium through April 2018.

